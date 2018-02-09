LNY lantern display lights up

Nearly 90 koi fish lanterns are lighting up the Cultural Centre Piazza for the Lunar New Year.

Nearly 90 koi fish lanterns in various colours and patterns will light up the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza from today to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s Happily the Fishes Leap! lantern display will be held until March 4, with lanterns lighting up from 6pm to 11pm daily.

Nine 4-metre-long lanterns and 80 smaller ones in the shape of the fish, a symbol of good fortune, are on display along with two archways decorated with lanterns to resemble splashing water.

The department will also hold three lantern carnivals featuring a variety of entertainment to mark the festive period.

One will be held at the piazza on March 2, another at Tung Chung North Park on March 3 and one at Hong Kong Velodrome Park in Tseung Kwan O on March 4.

