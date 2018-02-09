Revised employment law takes effect

The Employment (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 came into effect today.

Under the amended ordinance, the maximum penalty for overcharging commission from job-seekers and the unlicensed operation of employment agencies has been increased to $350,000 and three years in jail, from $50,000.

The statutory six-month time limit for prosecution of these two offences has been extended to a year.

The amendment extends the scope of the overcharging offence and provides new grounds for the Commissioner for Labour to consider in refusing to issue, renewing or revoking a licence.

It also provides a legal basis for the commissioner to issue codes of practice for employment agencies.

The Government said the ordinance will better protect job-seekers including foreign domestic helpers and improve the service standards of employment agencies.