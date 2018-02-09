New bus pass approved

Commuters can cut transport costs by using the new Kowloon Motor Bus monthly pass from March 1.

The Transport Department announced today its approval for the $780 bus pass, which will help relieve public transport expenses, especially for long-distance commuters.

Residents of north and northwest New Territories can save about 20% in transport fees if they use the pass to travel to Hong Kong Island.

Pass holders can enjoy 10 rides on most KMB routes including those that are jointly operated, overnight and recreational. It cannot be used for MTR K feeder routes.

Commuters can use Octopus cards to purchase the pass from February 14 at sales machines located in public transport interchanges and terminals in Kowloon and the New Territories.

The department added it will encourage other bus operators to introduce a monthly pass plan.