15 to run in LegCo by-election

The names of 15 validly-nominated candidates for the 2018 Legislative Council by-election were announced today.

There are 13 candidates for the geographical constituencies of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East, with the remaining two running for the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency seat.

The Hong Kong Island candidates are Au Nok-hin, Ng Dick-hay, Edward Yum and Judy Chan.

Edward Yiu, Vincent Cheng and Jonathan Tsoi will run in the Kowloon West constituency.

The New Territories East candidates are Wong Sing-chi, Christine Fong, Estella Chan, Tang Ka-piu, Joyce Chiu and Gary Fan.

Tony Tse and Paul Zimmerman will vie for the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency seat.

Electors will be able to cast their votes at 319 ordinary polling stations in the three geographical constituencies, while functional constituency voters can cast their ballots at 15 ordinary polling stations on March 11.

Polling hours for the ordinary polling stations will be from 7.30am to 10.30pm. Dedicated stations set up in penal institutions will be open from 9am to 4pm for security reasons.