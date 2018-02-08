Decision made for students’ health

The decision to have schools start the Lunar New Year holiday early had to be made quickly for the sake of students’ health.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung made the statement today when asked by reporters why schools had such short notice to prepare for the early holiday.

He said the decision was made at a morning meeting yesterday, with the Education Bureau announcing the arrangement afterwards.

A fast decision was needed to prevent the spread of influenza among students.

“When we are talking about the health of our students, we have to implement these measures as soon as possible,” he said, rebuffing claims the message was confusing for schools.

“We are trying to provide as much information as possible to the schools. I know it would be better if we could give more time for the schools to prepare.”