Joshua Law visits Sha Tin

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) visits the Breakthrough Youth Village in Sha Tin.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited a college and youth facilities in Sha Tin today.

He toured the Hong Kong College of Technology Jockey Club Undergraduate Campus to learn about its facilities and programmes and chatted with students.

Mr Law said he was pleased to learn how the college provides various pathways for young people by offering diversified post-secondary programmes focused on both theory and practice.

He then visited the Breakthrough Youth Village which provides a wide variety of activities for youths to help them explore their interests and discover their potential.

Mr Law encouraged them to seek out their aspirations to pave the way for their future.

He also met Sha Tin District Councillors.