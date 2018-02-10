Music for the millions

James Leung is considering the possibility of introducing new training courses retirees and adults can participate in.

Former director of the Hong Kong Police Band James Leung recently took up the role of Chief Music Officer at the Music Office.

Palas Chan has returned to the Music Office, where she learned to play the trombone and euphonium, to build a community of music lovers by teaching wind instruments.

Anson Chan plays trumpet for the Music Office’s Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Band which will perform at an international bands event in Japan this July.

A group of budding Hong Kong musicians are preparing for a trip to Japan this summer where they will perform with bands from around the world.

Sixteen-year-old Anson Chan plays the trumpet and will be representing Hong Kong with more than a dozen other local youths at the event, an opportunity made possible by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department Music Office.

Due to the high cost of private music lessons, the youngster started training with the Music Office and it opened up the world of music to her.

She said: “There is music camp every summer when famous conductors or composers are invited to join and guide us. I have learned a lot from them. I could never have this chance if I took private lessons.”

The office has been scouting for performance opportunities overseas to give young Hong Kong musicians the chance to perform outside the city.

The secondary student said she was excited to be part of the office’s Hong Kong Youth Symphonic Band which will perform at the 20th Conference of Asia Pacific Band Directors Association 2018 in Hamamatsu in July.

“Japan is known for famous musical ensembles. I can immerse myself in the local culture and see the way they train and how they are able to achieve such good results.

“Aside from Japan, there are also bands from other places. This activity can broaden my horizons.”

Nurturing talent

Set up by the Government in 1977, the Music Office has weaved people of different generations and backgrounds together through music.

Palas Chan picked up the euphonium and trombone at the Music Office when she was in Primary 3 and she furthered her love for music by majoring in the subject at the University of Hong Kong.

“Music is really important. When I was young it felt like I could escape from reality every time I picked up my instrument. After playing it I would be more awake and could work harder.”

Now in her 30s, she has returned to the Music Office to build a community of music lovers by teaching wind instruments.

“The Music Office is not just about skills or things related to music. It is about community cohesion.”

She will be conducting the youth band’s Japan performances in July where they will be playing various works, including Fantasy on Osaka Folk Tunes by Japanese composer Hiroshi Ohguri.

All ages

Former director of the Hong Kong Police Band James Leung always wanted to be a musician and fell in love with the bassoon at a young age.

He joined several Music Office bands after secondary school and said the continuous practice and ensemble training there were vital for his career in music.

The 56-year-old said it was hard to receive instrument training when he was a student.

“In the 1970s and 80s, there was basically no instrumental training at schools. We could sing during music lessons, but only traditional or elite schools had the resources to set up bands and teach their students how to play instruments.

“The average family could not afford private music lessons. If I didn’t join the Music Office’s training scheme and bands, I would not have had the chance to further my study at the Academy for Performing Arts School of Music.”

Mr Leung recently returned to the Music Office where he took up the role of Chief Music Officer in January and is considering the possibility of introducing new training courses for adults.

“Our resources are mostly concentrated on youths and students. But what about the participation of adults? This is worth exploring.

“Now we are facing the problem of an ageing population, and some retirees may be interested in music. It would be a good thing to let them participate.”

He added the office will continue to promote knowledge and appreciation of music in Hong Kong.