Flu shot rumours refuted

The Department of Health has dismissed remarks circulating online that question the effectiveness of the seasonal influenza vaccination.

It reassured the public today inoculation is one of the most effective ways of guarding against the flu and its complications.

Vaccination can reduce flu-associated hospitalisation and death, and the current vaccine strains closely match the viruses circulating this season in Hong Kong, the department said.

It clarified there is no live virus in the vaccine, people will not be infected with influenza through vaccination, and it is impossible to transmit any mutated virus through it.

The manufacturing process involves repeated purification that keeps ovalbumin content to a very low level, so people who are allergic to eggs are generally safe to receive the vaccination, the department added.

The vaccines supplied to Hong Kong are all in single dose pre-filled syringes and do not contain aluminium or the mercuric compound thiomersal.

Click here for more information.