Nicholas Yang visits Central

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) visits co-working space Paperclip HK in Sheung Wan.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited a startup and a co-working space in Central & Western District today.

He visited online outfit and accessories rental platform Yeechoo and discussed its operating model with its co-founders.

Yeechoo is one of the first local startups to receive investments from the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund.

One of its founders was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 list for her success in retail and e-commerce.

The firm has also been part of the Cyberport Incubation Programme which helped nurture successful businesses like GoGoVan, e-wallet service TNG and Origami.

He then went to co-working space Paperclip HK, where its founder introduced his business and discussed the various workshops, mentorships and programmes it offers entrepreneurs.

Mr Yang said co-working spaces where more traditional companies work alongside energetic startups have been gaining popularity in Hong Kong, with the number of these spaces now exceeding 50.

He said co-working spaces enrich the technology community by boosting collaboration and exchange of ideas and inspiring creativity.

Mr Yang also met Central & Western District Councillors.