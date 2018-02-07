FS visits Kwun Tong

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) visits The Wave, a co-working space for startups in Kwun Tong.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Kwun Tong today to meet the elderly, children and youths.

He visited senior citizens at the Po Leung Kuk Lau Chan Siu Po Elderly Centre and learned about its facilities and services for seniors, such as a stress management class and social and leisure activities.

He wished the elderly there good health and happiness in the Year of the Dog.

Mr Chan said the elderly deserve credit for their hard work in the past and their remarkable contributions to the prosperity of Hong Kong, adding the community should show its care for them.

He said the Government will allocate resources to improve elderly care services and healthcare services for seniors.

Mr Chan then visited The Wave, a co-working space located in a revitalised industrial building, to learn more about the development of startups operating there.

He said the Government will promote diversified economic development and enhance the ecosystem for local startups to create more quality opportunities for the younger generation to realise their aspirations for entrepreneurship.

He then went to the Hong Kong Christian Service Kwun Tong Happy Teens Club, which helps nurture children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds through a range of services, including personal counselling and interest groups.

Mr Chan chatted with the youngsters and encouraged them to equip themselves with knowledge, to keep learning and to follow their dreams.

He said the Government will allocate resources for launching measures to improve the livelihood of the grass roots, enhance their upward mobility and alleviate inter-generational poverty, thereby promoting a caring and inclusive society.

Before concluding the visit, Mr Chan met with Kwun Tong District Councillors.