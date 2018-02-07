James Lau visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (right) visits a mobile bank branch at Mei Tung Estate.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited Wong Tai Sin today.

He saw HSBC’s mobile branch service at Mei Tung Estate to learn how it benefits residents.

Three retail banks have launched five mobile branches, which serve 24 locations and public housing estates where banking services are not easily accessible.

Mr Lau said: "I am glad to learn retail banks have enhanced their services at public housing estates to meet the needs for basic banking services of the general public."

He also visited Choi Hung Estate Catholic Secondary School and the Jockey Club Wang Tau Hom Youth SPOT under the Federation of Youth Groups.

He chatted with young people and encouraged them to equip themselves to face challenges brought about by rapid economic, scientific and technological developments.

Before concluding the visit, Mr Lau met Wong Tai Sin District Councillors.