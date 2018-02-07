School holiday to start early

Kindergartens, childcare centres, primary schools and special schools will start the Lunar New Year holiday earlier, on February 8, to prevent the spread of influenza.

The Education Bureau announced the arrangement today on the advice of the Centre for Health Protection.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said he hopes the move will reduce influenza infection between students.

He said parents should monitor their children’s health and avoid bringing them to crowded places.

He added there will be measures to assist parents.

“We have asked the schools and the kindergartens to remain open during this period so that those parents having problems of finding someone to look after their kids could still send their kids back to the schools.”

The Education Bureau said school staff should handle parent enquiries and look after students who may still go to school during the period.

The bureau has issued letters to schools to explain the measures and arrangements that should be made during the holidays.

It will be in close contact with the Centre for Health Protection and will provide support to schools.