No timetable for Article 23

The Government does not have a timetable for starting the legislative process for Basic Law Article 23.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during today’s Chief Executive’s Question Time session at the Legislative Council.

She said although it is the constitutional responsibility of the Government to enact Article 23, a favourable social environment is needed to push forward a controversial task.

Mrs Lam added the current social climate is not the right setting to promote the legislation, but she always keeps it in mind as it is the duty of the Chief Executive and Principal Officials to implement the national security law.