DoJ right to appeal: CE

The quashing of the prison terms given to three protesters for storming the East Wing Forecourt of the Central Government Complex does not mean it is wrong for the Department of Justice to appeal against the initial non-custodial sentence.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during today’s Chief Executive’s Question Time session at the Legislative Council.

The department won a sentence review at the Court of Appeal in August against the community service sentences a magistrate had given to Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow who were convicted for storming the forecourt in 2014.

The Court of Appeal instead handed down jail sentences to them. The sentences were then quashed by the Court of Final Appeal yesterday.

Mrs Lam said people criticising the department’s appeal decision should closely study the Court of Final Appeal’s judgment, which recommended guidelines in handling similar cases.

The judgment said a conviction will mean a defendant has crossed the line separating the lawful exercise of their constitutional rights from unlawful activity subject to sanctions and constraints.

This is despite the fact that civic disobedience as a concept is given recognition in Hong Kong.

Little weight will be given to mitigation that the offending act was committed in the exercise of constitutional rights or acts of civil disobedience, the judgment added.

Mrs Lam said the Court of Final Appeal also agreed a harsher sentence should be imposed on those who use violence during a large-scale assembly.

Its judgment said violence in unlawful assemblies, even a relatively low degree, will not be condoned and can warrant harsh sentences.