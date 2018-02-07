Hospitals to get more funds

The Government will boost long-term funding for the Hospital Authority to help it meet increasing demand due to a growing population and demographic changes.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to lawmakers during the Chief Executive’s Question Time session in the Legislative Council today.

Apart from short-term relief, she said the Government has been working on other measures to enhance medical services.

It has given the authority an additional $500 million to cope with the surge in public hospital patients during the winter flu season.

Mrs Lam added she is very concerned about the authority’s tight financial situation and the community has reacted positively to the funding plan.