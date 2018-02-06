DoJ backs court finding

The Department of Justice has welcomed the Court of Final Appeal’s judgment that it was right for the Court of Appeal to send the message that unlawful assemblies involving violence will not be condoned and can result in jail sentences.

It issued the statement today in respect of the case concerning Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow.

The judgment said violence in unlawful assemblies, even a relatively low degree, will not be condoned and can warrant sentences of immediate imprisonment, given the gravamen of the offence involving the instigation of a risk and fear of a breach of the peace by virtue of the number of protesters involved.

It also says the Court of Final Appeal’s decision shows little weight will be given to the mitigation that the offending act was committed in the exercise of constitutional rights or acts of civil disobedience because the fact of a conviction will necessarily mean the offender has crossed the line separating the lawful exercise of their constitutional rights from unlawful activity subject to sanctions and constraints.

The department said it can be seen from the judgment the court dealt with the case solely from the legal perspective, adding suggestions the application for review was politically motivated are groundless and misconceived.