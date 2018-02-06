Patrick Nip starts bay area visit

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second left) visits a glass screen plant run by a Hong Kong enterprise in Huizhou.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (back row, third left) witnesses the signing of an education pact between the City University of Hong Kong and Huizhou authorities.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip started his visit to Huizhou and Dongguan, two Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area cities, today.

In Huizhou, Mr Nip toured a Hong Kong enterprise which is one of the world's largest manufacturers of mobile phone screens.

He met the firm’s representatives to discuss their experience in developing their business on the Mainland and on the development of the bay area.

Mr Nip then witnessed the signing of a pact between the City University of Hong Kong and the Huizhou Municipal Government to enhance co-operation in academic and scientific research.

He met Secretary of the CPC Huizhou Municipal Committee Chen Yiwei and Huizhou Mayor Mai Jiaomeng to discuss strengthening co-operation.

Mr Nip also visited a Hong Kong enterprise specialising in textiles and knitting.

He then attended a seminar in Dongguan held by the Dongguan City Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment.

Addressing the seminar, Mr Nip said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will take forward the Bay Area Development Strategy and strive for more facilitation measures to help Hong Kong people develop on the Mainland.