Law Chi-kwong visits elderly centre

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong sings with elderly volunteers at the Caritas Cheng Shing Fung District Elderly Centre in Sham Shui Po.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited an elderly centre in Sham Shui Po today to extend early Lunar New Year greetings to senior citizens and offer warm wishes amid the cold spell.

Touring Caritas Cheng Shing Fung District Elderly Centre, he observed an interest class for elders with mild dementia, a workshop for elderly volunteers and an elderly counselling service training course for social workers.

Dr Law said the Dementia Community Support Scheme will be regularised and extended to District Elderly Community Centres across Hong Kong to provide support services for seniors with mild or moderate dementia.

To encourage seniors to stay healthy, the Government will promote active ageing through a variety of programmes.

Dr Law also sang with elderly volunteers who work as ambassadors for local tours and presented mandarins to wish users of the centre a happy Year of the Dog.

He reminded them to take precautionary measures during the cold weather and urged staff and volunteers to pay extra attention to single elders and the chronically ill.