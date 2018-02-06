Fire safety bill to be tabled

The Fire Services Department plans to table a bill at the Legislative Council this year to enhance the fire safety standard of old industrial buildings.

Presenting its year-end review today, the department said 2017 saw an 11% drop in fire calls compared to the previous year.

It received nearly 34,000 fire calls, while ambulance calls rose 1.7% to more than 786,000.

Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat said in response to public concern following a mini-storage fire at Amoycan Industrial Centre in 2016, the department conducted citywide inspections of industrial buildings last year.

He said they found it is necessary to enhance the fire safety standards of old industrial buildings.

The department is preparing new legislation to make it mandatory for pre-1987 industrial buildings to install fire service installations and equipment, such as an automatic sprinkler system, emergency lighting, a fire hydrant and hose reel system, and a fire alarm system.

The buildings should also comply with Buildings Department requirements, including having adequate escape routes, access for firefighting and rescue, and fire-resistant construction.

On manpower, an estimated 647 fire and ambulance personnel will be recruited this year, including 104 officers and 543 rank-and-file staff.