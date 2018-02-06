CE mourns Jao Tsung-i

Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed deep sorrow today over the death of world-renowned sinologist Prof Jao Tsung-i.

Mrs Lam said she was grieved to learn of his passing, adding she was privileged to have known him personally for years and participated directly in the establishment of the Jao Tsung-i Academy.

The academy was a project under the Government’s Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme when Mrs Lam was the Secretary for Development.

“I had a fond relationship with Prof Jao and his family and benefited greatly from his teaching. On behalf of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I would like to extend deepest condolences to Prof Jao's family.

"Prof Jao was very learned in matters of the ancient and modern worlds and strong in both the academic field and fine arts. His significant academic and artistic achievements over the past eight decades contributed tremendously to the promotion of Chinese traditional culture.

“Prof Jao’s research, spanning decades, covered areas including history, literature, language and religious studies as well as philosophy, arts and Chinese and Western cultures. He is world-renowned for his outstanding achievements and his scholarship deserves our deep respect.

“Being assiduous and diligent, Prof Jao came up with his own philosophy before the age of 30 and has been a prolific writer in the past 80 years. He inspired the world with great wisdom and produced many great works.”

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan also extended their condolences to Prof Jao’s family.