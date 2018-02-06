HK Post to launch cash service

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (second right) inspects mail sorting work at the General Post Office.

Hongkong Post will launch an EPS cash withdrawal service without purchases for senior citizens in selected post offices.

Touring the General Post Office today, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said the service will be set up in phases from April.

It will be launched progressively in seven post offices, mainly on outlying islands and in the New Territories.

Senior citizens can withdraw up to $500 per transaction.

"I am pleased to see Hongkong Post moving quickly to help fill a gap in the services to senior citizens. This fully demonstrates that the governance of the current-term Government is 'people-based’,” Mr Yau said.

New products and services have been introduced to cater to the increasing popularity of e-commerce, including iPostal Stations for customers to collect mail items at selected locations unconstrained by office hours.

Noting the GPO building is more than 40 years old and too small to support present-day operations, Mr Yau said the Hongkong Post Headquarters and its units will be reprovisioned in a new building in Kowloon East with improved facilities.

The district-tied postal facilities in the existing building will be based at the New Central Harbourfront.

Mr Yau also said the airmail centre at Chek Lap Kok needs to be redeveloped to upgrade its capacity and operational efficiency.

The revamped centre will boost Hong Kong's position as a hub for international air cargo and international airmail transit.

He thanked Hongkong Post staff for their dedication to providing the community with affordable and efficient services.