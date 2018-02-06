$500m solely for flu surge: CE

The additional $500 million in funding for the Hospital Authority will be solely used to cope with the surge in public hospital patients during the winter flu season.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement before today’s Executive Council meeting, dismissing suggestions the money will be used for other purposes.

She said according to the authority’s proposal, the funds will be used to enhance an honorarium scheme for hospital staff and address the manpower shortage during the seasonal influenza period.

It is also expected to help speed up examinations and hospital discharge arrangements.

Mrs Lam clarified that although the Government is concerned about the pay point increment system for staff, long-term manpower and the authority’s operating deficit, the $500 million will not be used to tackle these issues.

In the coming financial year there will be a boost in funding for the authority to deal with higher demand due to population growth and demographic changes.

On determining the eligibility of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council by-election, Mrs Lam said the law is very clear and the Government acts in accordance with the law to determine whether a candidate can stand for election.

However, she said the administration will consider making amendments if necessary.

"As far as the future situation is concerned, as I have said in the Legislative Council last week, if there is a need to clarify the rules and the criteria by amending local legislation, of course the Government will seriously consider that proposition.

"There is also a judicial review case in the court which has yet to be decided and announced. So we will also take into account any court ruling and decision to address the question - whether there is a need to amend local legislation."