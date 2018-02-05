Police hold bomb briefing

Police held a briefing today to explain its work in defusing two wartime bombs unearthed in a Wan Chai construction site for the MTR’s Sha Tin to Central Link late last month.

Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau officers safely defused the bombs within days of each other at the construction site.

Adam Roberts from the bureau was at the scene for both operations. He said the team faced more challenges when dealing with the second bomb.

“When I went down to the hole, it was raining quite heavily at the time. The front end of the bomb was protruding from a sand face and that was slowly washing out. So I had to take the officers I had at the time and shore up the bomb using sandbags.”

He said every procedure in the operation was based on training and experience.

Mr Roberts said spending his 48th birthday knee-deep in the dismantling operations was an unforgettable experience and dealing with two bombs in a week was extremely unusual.

“I basically spent my birthday covered in mud, eating a rice box with my brother officers, serving a city I’ve called my home for 25 years, doing a job I love. I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday.”

Police will provide more training for the link’s construction workers in case they encounter more suspicious objects.