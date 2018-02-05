Kevin Yeung visits Tuen Mun

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung tours the Federation of Youth Groups’ Jockey Club Kin Sang SPOT.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today visited Tuen Mun to inspect education and youth facilities.

He toured the Maritime Services Training Institute in Tai Lam Chung and spoke with its staff and students.

Founded in 1988, the institute offers full-time Higher Diploma in Maritime Studies and Certificate for Junior General Purpose Ratings programmes to Secondary 6 and Secondary 3 graduates.

It also provides part-time courses for in-service seafarers and employees of the maritime industry to enhance their professional knowledge and skills.

Mr Yeung then called on the Federation of Youth Groups’ Jockey Club Kin Sang SPOT to learn more about Neighbourhood First, which is a youth-led community project and spoke with its volunteers.

He said Hong Kong needs a diverse talent pool and the Government will work with education and social service organisations to provide young people with a variety of participation and education opportunities.

He also met Tuen Mun District Councillors to discuss education and district issues.