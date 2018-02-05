FS starts Tung Chung works

Financial Secretary Paul Chan officiates at a ceremony to launch the reclamation and advance works for the Tung Chung New Town Extension.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has officiated at a ceremony to launch the reclamation and advance works for the Tung Chung New Town Extension.

Speaking at the ceremony today, he said the project symbolises the Government’s resolve in increasing land supply to meet Hong Kong's medium to long-term need for housing, economic and social development.

He added conservation has been taken into consideration in the project’s planning to reduce its impact on the natural environment.

It is a new town extension project targeted for completion in 2023.

It will provide 49,000 residential flats and 870,000 sq m of commercial floor space, accommodating a population of 144,000 and creating 40,000 jobs.

The Tung Chung East reclamation is the main part of the project, which can provide 40,000 flats.

