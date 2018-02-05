Joshua Law tours property agency

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) meets Government Property Administrator Tommy Yuen (centre) and other Government Property Agency staff.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Government Property Agency and met its staff today to learn more about its work.

He met Government Property Administrator Tommy Yuen and directorate staff.

Mr Law was briefed on the department's work, including the relocation of government agencies out of the Wan Chai Government Offices Complex, modern office initiatives, and work related to property management and estate utilisation of government properties.

He then toured the Acquisition, Allocation & Disposal Division and the Management Services Division which is testing the next generation of government office furniture. The furnishings will complement modern office layouts and provide a more efficient and comfortable workplace for staff.

Mr Law also visited the Technical Services Division which is working on the replacement building projects for the Wan Chai Government Offices Complex relocation. The West Kowloon Government Offices, the first replacement project, is due for completion next year.

Mr Law concluded his visit by meeting staff representatives at a tea gathering.