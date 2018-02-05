New phone number prefixes to launch

New mobile numbers with leading digits 4, 7 and 8 will soon be available for public use, the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) announced today.

The first batch of mobile numbers with the new prefixes are expected to be available for assignment starting this month. About 10.6 million new numbers will be created.

They will be used along with existing mobile numbers with leading digits 5, 6 and 9, OFCA said.

However, it reminded the public to stay vigilant against suspicious phone calls, regardless of the leading digit.

The move is part of a three-phase plan launched by the Communications Authority to meet demand for additional mobile numbers.

Upon full implementation of the measures, an additional 15.72 million numbers will be available for mobile services, which is expected to meet growth in demand up to at least 2029.