Belt-Road forum promotes HK: CE

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government held its Belt & Road seminar in Beijing today to introduce Hong Kong firms to state-owned enterprises.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement following The Strategies & Opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative – Leveraging Hong Kong’s Advantages seminar, which attracted chief executives and senior management staff from over 170 state-owned enterprises.

Mrs Lam said she was honoured the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang attended the event.

She added that Mr Zhang, in a speech, said Hong Kong has many unique advantages.

Mrs Lam spent the past two days in Beijing visiting several state ministries and met Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Cai Qi and Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaoming.

She also visited the China Central Television Headquarters.