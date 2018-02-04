HK holds Belt-Road forum in Beijing

The Hong Kong Government holds a seminar on the Belt & Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 3.

National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang delivers a keynote speech at the Strategies & Opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative – Leveraging Hong Kong’s Advantages seminar.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today held a Belt & Road seminar in Beijing to promote the city to Mainland ministries and state-owned enterprises.

The Strategies & Opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative – Leveraging Hong Kong’s Advantages seminar highlighted Hong Kong’s distinctive edge in finance and investment, professional services, and commerce and trade.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam in her keynote speech said Hong Kong’s participation in the initiative is guided by the principles of the “one country, two systems" and integrates with national development strategies.

“Today's seminar centred around how Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises, in particular state-owned enterprises, can join hands to strategically pursue the opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative.

“We will leverage our advantages to meet the country's needs to contribute to its as well as our future greater development.”

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang also delivered a speech at the seminar.

The conference was attended by around 120 business and professional services representatives from Hong Kong, as well as more than 380 chief executives and members of senior management from 170 state-owned enterprises.

They attended thematic sessions which were moderated by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau.

Mr Yau also led Hong Kong delegates from the finance and investment sectors in meeting Beijing Executive Vice Mayor Zhang Gong and representatives of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development & Reform.

The HKSAR Government will hold a range of business and trade seminars this year to assist Hong Kong enterprises in participating in the Belt & Road Initiative.