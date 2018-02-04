HK cherishes rule of law

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong and foreign politicians may not understand the city’s situation.

He was responding to reporters’ questions today regarding the nomination of activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow by some members of the US Congress for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The trio had taken part in the Occupy Movement in 2014.

Mr Cheung said the foreign politicians may not understand the actual situation in Hong Kong or could have their own motives.

He added the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong and the Occupy Movement was unlawful.