CS praises Police

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left), accompanied by Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (third left), congratulates Police College graduates on February 3.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung commended the Police Force for its efforts in keeping Hong Kong one of the safest cities in the world.

Mr Cheung today inspected a passing-out parade for 36 probationary inspectors and 237 recruit constables at the Hong Kong Police College.

He said the Police has been maintaining Hong Kong’s rule of law, integrity and law and order, adding its work has been well recognised and applauded by the local and international communities.

Mr Cheung said the efforts of the 30,000-strong force helped achieve the lowest level of crime in 46 years during 2017, strengthening Hong Kong’s status as one of the safest cities in the world.

He also praised officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau for defusing two large World War II bombs in five days without casualties or property loss.

He hoped today’s graduates would keep up the professional standards of the force in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong.