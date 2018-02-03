Gov’t confident on XRL bill

The Government is confident the legislative process for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will be completed.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement after attending a radio programme today.

“We are confident that we would be able to complete the legislative vetting process with due consideration.”

He said there are three chapters and eight articles in the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill that are factual and necessary.

“On those items, we do not envisage much debate.

“Based on our experience in the Shenzhen West Corridor, which (the legislative process) was completed in a two-and-a-half-months’ time, I would envisage more or less the same time duration to be required.

“We will try to explain with reasons and details so as to assure them (lawmakers) that the bill is basically enabling the introduction of the co-location arrangement, and nothing political inside.”