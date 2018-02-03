HA funding eases flu surge

Additional funding for the Hospital Authority will help it cope with the current flu season.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement after attending a radio programme today.

The funding will help the Hospital Authority hire more part-time healthcare professionals, provide more honourarium to nurses, and hire more clerical support for them, she said.

“I think these are just short term measures. Of course this will ease the situation right now.”

Prof Chan also said demand for medical and health services is on the rise with an ageing population and the pressure of an increasing number of chronic diseases.

“Even without the flu surge season, the demand has been actually increasing.”

She said it was important for the authority to provide long and medium term plans so that services can be better delivered in the future.