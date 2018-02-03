CE meets officials in Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam called on Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan and other officials in Beijing today.

She said she was pleased to meet Mr Zhong again following their meeting last August. She thanked the Ministry of Commerce for supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in various aspects.

These included the participation of Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan in the Belt & Road Summit held in Hong Kong in September and the Belt & Road seminar to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing tomorrow.

She also thanked the ministry for supporting Hong Kong in signing the Free Trade Agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

She said Hong Kong will promote regional economic co-operation, enter into more free trade agreements and arrange for various parties to participate in the first China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the ministry continues its support for Hong Kong.

She then visited the headquarters of China Central Television (CCTV) where she was briefed by CCTV Vice President Wei Dichun on the station's development strategies and production flow.

Mrs Lam said as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Mainland’s reform and opening up, she hopes to co-operate with CCTV to promote the nation's achievements as well as Hong Kong's past and future contributions, to which Mr Wei responded positively.

She later had a working meeting with Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming.

She summed up the results of her visits to various ministries during her trip, and thanked the office for helping the HKSAR Government in organising the Belt & Road seminar being held tomorrow.