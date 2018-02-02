CS hails bomb experts

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has commended Police bomb disposal officers for swiftly and safely defusing two wartime bombs unearthed in a Wan Chai construction site this week.

He met officers during his visit to the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau (EODB) today and thanked them for their efforts.

Mr Cheung was briefed on the unit’s work and inspected the two bomb shells.

He said: “The gallantry of EODB officers, their professionalism, calmness, outstanding performance made us proud.”

He added, while Police face danger in performing their duties, they are committed to serving the community and spare no effort to ensure the safety and stability of Hong Kong.

It is this high spirit that makes the Police one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the world, he said.