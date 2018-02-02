January cold with mild interludes

The weather in January was dominated by the northeast monsoon with two episodes of cold weather despite some mild interludes, the Hong Kong Observatory said today.

The monthly mean temperature was 16.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal.

The monthly total rainfall was 62.2mm, more than double the normal figure.

The weather was warm and hazy on January 17 with temperatures climbing to 25.5 degrees, the month's highest.

Under an intense winter monsoon, rain was particularly heavy on January 31 and the temperature dropped to the month's lowest of 7.8 degrees.