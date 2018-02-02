Carrie Lam starts Beijing visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Minister of Science & Technology Prof Wan Gang in Beijing.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will promote the development of innovation and technology by the tax concession and funding injection proposed in her Policy Address to attract more enterprises to invest in the sector.

She said the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments have finished the legal planning for the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop and will apply for funding to start the project.

She thanked the ministry for supporting the HKSAR Government on its I&T efforts, adding she hopes both sides maintain close ties to further enhance co-operation and advance I&T development in both places.

Mrs Lam then met Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council Xiao Yaqing.

She said she was impressed by the international influence of state-owned enterprises when she attended the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos last month.

She said state-owned enterprises can make use of Hong Kong as an international platform and Hong Kong can further assist in the Belt & Road Initiative.

She thanked the commission for supporting Hong Kong's holding of the Belt & Road seminar with the Belt & Road General Chamber of Commerce at the Great Hall of the People on February 3.

The seminar will highlight Hong Kong's unique advantages in professional services and encourage state-owned and central enterprises to explore with Hong Kong business opportunities along the Belt & Road.

Mrs Lam said there are abundant investment opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area in which Hong Kong is participating, and she welcomed state-owned and central enterprises to identify suitable investment projects to expand their businesses.

Mrs Lam also met Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Cai Qi and attended a dinner hosted by him.

She said Hong Kong and Beijing can strengthen co-operation to complement each other, adding the two places can enhance exchanges in culture and art, youth development and education, and city management.

These include increasing reciprocal visits by arts bodies in the two places, expediting the establishment of the Beijing-Hong Kong University Alliance and arranging exchange visits to the railroad and aviation academies in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam said she looks forward to the fourth Hong Kong-Beijing Co-operation Conference in Beijing in the fourth quarter to discuss plans for the enhancement of collaboration.

She also welcomes people from the Beijing Municipal Government to participate in annual international conferences in Hong Kong, such as the Asia Financial Forum and the Belt & Road Summit.