Workers' medical benefits improved

The Legislative Council today passed two resolutions to increase the maximum daily rate of reimbursable medical expenses for employees injured at work and prescribed occupational disease sufferers.

For in-patient or out-patient treatment under the Employees' Compensation Ordinance and the Pneumoconiosis & Mesothelioma (Compensation) Ordinance, the daily maximum amount each worker can be reimbursed will increase from $200 to $300.

For in-patient and out-patient treatment received on the same day, it will increase from $280 to $370.

The revised rates will take effect on February 9.