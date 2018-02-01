DoJ decides against prosecution

The Department of Justice has decided not to institute prosecution against Lee Cheuk-yan, Alan Leong, James To, Claudia Mo, Tanya Chan, Jimmy Lai and Mark Simon, who were involved in complaints filed to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The department said today there is insufficient evidence to institute prosecution against these people.

The five then Legislative Council members were alleged to have accepted donations from Mr Lai and Mr Simon, breaching the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, the Elections (Corrupt & Illegal Conduct) Ordinance and Misconduct in Public Office (MIPO).

Messrs Lai and Simon were alleged to have committed MIPO-related offences.

The available evidence showed Mr Lai offered $1.5 million and $300,000 to Messrs Lee and Leong through Mr Simon and the payments were accepted.

There is no evidence Mr To, Ms Mo and Ms Chan accepted any payments from Messrs Lai or Simon.

The major allegation against Mr Lee and Mr Leong was they failed to declare to LegCo their receipt of the payments, which may constitute the offence of MIPO.

Against a similar background, Leung Kwok-hung was prosecuted for one count of MIPO and was acquitted on July 31 by the District Court.

The judge found there was no prohibition for a LegCo member to receive donations or sponsorships from a person or organisation. If they receive donations or sponsorships on behalf of their political party or organisation, the declaration requirement was not triggered.

It could not be disproved beyond reasonable doubt Mr Leung received the sum on behalf of his political party, and therefore it could not be concluded he was obliged to declare the receipt to LegCo.

Similar to Mr Leung, the evidence shows Mr Lee and Mr Leong might have received the payments on behalf of their political party or organisation. It cannot be established they received the payments beneficially for themselves.

As such, they were not obliged to declare their receipt to LegCo and no offence of MIPO against them can be substantiated.

There is also no reasonable prospect of proving any MIPO-related offences, such as conspiracy, against Messrs Lai and Simon.