Intermodal pact signed

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (back left) and Civil Aviation Authority of China Deputy Administrator Wang Zhiqing witness the signing of a deal that will allow intermodal code-sharing.

The Transport & Housing Bureau and the Civil Aviation Authority of China have signed a pact which expands the transport network of Hong Kong and the Mainland.

In Beijing today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and the authority’s Deputy Administrator Wang Zhiqing witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding which solidifies a new intermodal arrangement under the Air Services Arrangement between the two sides.

Under the arrangement, airlines of both sides can launch intermodal code-sharing services with sea and land transport operators.

These operators can share the codes of flights run by designated airlines as an extension of flights, enabling air-to-sea and air-to-land services to be available in the Global Distribution System.

A passenger travelling by air can take sea or land transport using the same air ticket, which will assist in travel planning.

Both sides will study expanding the means of transport and areas to be covered by the arrangement progressively.

Mr Chan said the plan will further show Hong Kong's competitive edge as an international aviation hub and will foster the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.