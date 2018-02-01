Election rights protected

Freedom of speech and residents' right to stand for election have not been restricted.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the statement today in response to the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s opinions on the 2018 Legislative Council By-election.

The HKSAR Government said a Returning Officer considered the facts and requirements of electoral laws in deciding a candidate's failure to comply with the Legislative Council Ordinance and that her nomination for the by-election was invalid.

It said there is no question of restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for election as alleged by some members of the community.

It added Hong Kong has been exercising a high degree of autonomy since its return to the motherland.

The HKSAR Government respects and safeguards the rights enjoyed by its residents in accordance with law, including the rights to vote and stand for election, and will ensure polls are conducted lawfully.