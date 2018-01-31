Exchange Fund assets up

The Exchange Fund's total assets rose to $4.0235 trillion at the end of December, up by $43.9 billion compared to the previous month, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets increased $50.4 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets dropped $6.5 billion.

The Monetary Base was $1.6946 trillion at the end of December, up $18.3 billion from the previous month due to an increase in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets rose $20.9 billion to $1.8314 trillion due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and interest from investments.

The backing ratio increased from 108.01% to 108.08% by the end of December.