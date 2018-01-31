$53.4b surplus recorded

The Government recorded a $53.4 billion surplus in December, the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau announced today.

Expenditure was $40.95 billion with revenue at $94.34 billion for the month.

Government expenditure for the nine months ending December 31 amounted to $340.9 billion, with revenue at $451.5 billion, bringing the cumulative year-to-date surplus to $110.6 billion.

Fiscal reserves stood at $1.06 trillion as of December 31.

Revised estimates for the current financial year will be published with the 2018-19 Budget on February 28, the bureau said.