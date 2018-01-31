Flu jabs proven effective

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan has encouraged people to get an influenza vaccination as soon as possible, saying studies prove its effectiveness in preventing illness.

Prof Chan told legislators today 6.4% to 9.3% of the population have joined the Government Vaccination Programme and the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme each year in the past half-decade.

She said local research has shown the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing influenza-associated hospitalisation for children ranges from 40% to 80%.

Vaccine effectiveness in preventing seniors living in residential care homes from influenza-associated intensive care unit admissions or deaths ranged from 37% to 69% from 2011 to 2017, according to analysis from the Centre for Health Protection.

Prof Chan also said the Hospital Authority will include an initiative to address the overall shortage of hospital beds in its annual plan.