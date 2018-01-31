MTR incident probe requested

A government representative on the Mass Transit Railway Corporation Board has expressed concern over the January 11 East Rail Line incident and asked the MTRC to investigate it.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told lawmakers today the MTRC acted swiftly to minimise disruption that day.

But the Government and the corporation are highly concerned about the cause of the incident and about how contingency arrangements can be enhanced.

Mr Chan said: “To improve handling of emergencies in the future, we will review the existing contingency plan together with the MTRC, in the light of the experience drawn from the incident.”

Regulatory departments have asked the MTRC to submit a detailed report on the incident in two months.

The MTRC deployed more than 320 staff to assist passengers and arranged 130 shuttle buses to carry 16,000 people within 30 minutes following the incident.

The Transport Department also launched the Emergency Transport Co-ordination Centre, which strengthened bus services to help affected passengers.