Funds will provide more nurses

The additional funding pledged by the Government to help the hospital sector will be used to boost nursing manpower.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced yesterday the Government will allocate an additional $500 million to the Hospital Authority amid the surge in public hospital patients due to the winter flu season.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told reporters today the money will be used to hire more part-time nurses, provide a special honorarium to nurses and increase flexibility to hire more nurses to deal with the manpower shortage.

More staff will also be hired to handle clerical work to free up nurses for clinical duties.

As these are short-term measures, Prof Chan said the Food & Health Bureau has asked the Hospital Authority to submit a report on nursing manpower.

“For the medium to long term, I think it is more important to have better planning, so I have already requested the Hospital Authority to provide the Food & Health Bureau with a report to outline what the current shortfall in nurses (is), whether the baseline currently is enough to cope with the expanding or increasing services and the number of patients going to the Hospital Authority.

"After this then we will revisit the entire situation of nursing manpower and perhaps (the) other manpower situation of the other healthcare professionals."