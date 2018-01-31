Fiscal sustainability key: CE

The Government must consider fiscal sustainability before rolling out social welfare measures.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during the Chief Executive’s Question Time session today at the Legislative Council.

She said the Government cares about the elderly, adding it has substantially increased support for seniors, including the introduction of the Old Age Living Allowance.

She said public resources are limited and must be allocated properly, even if there is a budget surplus.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will announce relief measures in the Budget next month, Mrs Lam added.