Gov't firm on MPF

The Government stands firm on its position to scrap the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting mechanism.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during today’s Chief Executive’s Question Time session at the Legislative Council.

To ensure people have a stable retirement, the offsetting mechanism needs to be cancelled, she said.

However, a previous proposal to abolish the mechanism failed to win approval.

Mrs Lam added she and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong will strive to formulate a plan with more government involvement.

She hopes the work can be finalised by the end of her term.