CE not involved in LegCo decision

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has reiterated she was not involved in the decision to reject the nomination of a Legislative Council by-election candidate.

She made the statement today in response to lawmakers’ queries during her first 30-minute Legislative Council Chief Executive's Question Time session.

Mrs Lam noted she was attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland during the decision-making process for the nomination.

Returning Officers have the power to make decisions according to electoral laws when considering the validity of nominations and will seek legal advice from the Department of Justice when necessary, she added.