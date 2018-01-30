Don’t interfere in HK elections: Gov’t

Foreign organisations and politicians should not interfere in the internal affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Government made the statement today in response to media enquiries regarding remarks by a foreign organisation and politicians on the 2018 Legislative Council By-election.

The statement said the Returning Officer, having considered the facts and requirements of electoral laws, decided the nomination of a candidate was invalid as she did not comply with the Legislative Council Ordinance.

The decisions made by Returning Officers will ensure the by-election is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner.

It said there is no question of any political censorship, restriction of freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community.

A declaration to the effect that the person will uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR is prescribed under the ordinance as a requirement to be complied with by a person nominated as a candidate.

It said "self-determination" or changing the HKSAR system by referendum, which includes the choice of independence, is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the HKSAR as stipulated in the Basic Law, as well as the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong.

Upholding the Basic Law is a basic legal duty of a legislator, the Government said, adding if a person advocates or promotes self-determination or independence by any means, they cannot uphold the Basic Law or fulfil their duties as a legislator, and cannot comply with the ordinance requirement.

The Government respects and safeguards the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents according to law, including the rights to vote and stand for election.

It also has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and to ensure all elections are conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and electoral laws.

The HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" in strict accordance with the Basic Law, which demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle which has been widely recognised by the international community.

